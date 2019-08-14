Expand / Collapse search

Man charged in Pa. Planned Parenthood vandalism aimed to 'instill fear'

Pennsylvania
Associated Press
Iain Carberry, 39, is charged with burglary, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct in the Planned Parenthood break-in.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - A man has been charged with breaking into a Planned Parenthood office in northeastern Pennsylvania, smashing glass doors and painting graffiti on the walls.

Thirty-nine-year-old Iain Carberry is charged in Luzerne County with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct in the early morning break-in Monday at the Wilkes-Barre office.

Melissa Reed, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone, said surveillance images show a man throwing a brick through a window, then coming back an hour later with another brick and smashing other windows and painting graffiti including a biblical verse in red.

Planned Parenthood Keystone said in a statement the act was "aimed to intimidate, threaten and instill fear."

Court documents don't list a defense attorney and a working phone number for Carberry couldn't be found Wednesday.