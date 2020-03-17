Man charged with murder in West Philadelphia double shooting

article

Authorities have arrested and charged a man with murder in a deadly double shooting that occurred in West Philadelphia on early Sunday morning.

Darrel Hentz, 29, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related charges.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of Hamilton Street around 2 a.m. Sunday morning for a report of a person screaming.

Police arrived to find a man sitting inside a white Infinity, suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and head. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A 22-year-old woman was also found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was also taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

The deceased victim was later identified as 26-year-old Henry Peterson.

