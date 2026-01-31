Expand / Collapse search
Man critically injured in shooting in Germantown, suspect in custody

By
Published  January 31, 2026 2:04pm EST
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

The Brief

    • A man was critically injured in a shooting Friday evening in Germantown, police said.
    • The victim was shot in the arm and rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.
    • A female suspect later turned herself in and surrendered a firearm believed to be involved.

PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after a shooting Friday evening in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, according to police.

What we know:

Officers from the 39th Police District responded to a report of a person shot around 6:46 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2026, along West Chelten Avenue in Germantown, police said.

When officers arrived in the 200 block of West Chelten Avenue, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm. He was transported by police to a nearby hospital, where he was taken into surgery and listed in critical condition.

Police secured a crime scene spanning the 100–200 blocks of West Chelten Avenue as part of the investigation.

Later that evening, a female suspect voluntarily reported to Police Headquarters and surrendered a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting. She was taken into custody without incident, police said.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing with the Shooting Investigation Group. Authorities say the information is preliminary and subject to change.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department’s Office of Public Affairs.

