Man critically injured in shooting in Germantown, suspect in custody
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after a shooting Friday evening in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, according to police.
What we know:
Officers from the 39th Police District responded to a report of a person shot around 6:46 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2026, along West Chelten Avenue in Germantown, police said.
When officers arrived in the 200 block of West Chelten Avenue, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm. He was transported by police to a nearby hospital, where he was taken into surgery and listed in critical condition.
Police secured a crime scene spanning the 100–200 blocks of West Chelten Avenue as part of the investigation.
Later that evening, a female suspect voluntarily reported to Police Headquarters and surrendered a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting. She was taken into custody without incident, police said.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing with the Shooting Investigation Group. Authorities say the information is preliminary and subject to change.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department’s Office of Public Affairs.