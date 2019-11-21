Man dies after being shot in face, neck; 3 suspects sought

article

Police are investigating after a shooting in Kensington left one man dead.

The shooting occurred just before midnight Wednesday at the corner of East Tioga and Emerald streets.

Police say 38-year-old Harry Speech was shot multiple times in the face, neck and back. He was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Authorities are searching for three suspects witnesses say they saw running from the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

