Man drives himself to hospital after being shot multiple times in Logan

Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in Logan overnight.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. on the 4900 block of North Broad Street.

Police said the 39-year-old victim suffered gunshot wounds throughout the body and drove himself to Albert Einstein Medical Center. He was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.