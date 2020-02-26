Expand / Collapse search

Man found dead after house fire in North Coventry Township, police say

Authorities have yet to identify a man they say was found dead in a home after a fire early Wednesday morning.

NORTH COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - Authorities are working to identify a man who was found dead following a house fire in North Coventry Township Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 400 block of Kline Avenue just after 9 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found the home fully engulfed with flames coming from the roof. Once they entered the home, they found a deceased man.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and an autopsy will be performed to identify the victim and determine the cause of death. . 