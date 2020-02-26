Man found dead after house fire in North Coventry Township, police say

Authorities are working to identify a man who was found dead following a house fire in North Coventry Township Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 400 block of Kline Avenue just after 9 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found the home fully engulfed with flames coming from the roof. Once they entered the home, they found a deceased man.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and an autopsy will be performed to identify the victim and determine the cause of death. .