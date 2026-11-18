The Brief Keyshaad Cook was arrested and charged in connection with the Oct. 21 shooting death of Latosha Cooper outside the Cheltenham Walmart. Police say Cook gave Destino Jean-Louis, Cook's alleged killer, information about Cook's work schedule and routine, and encouraged the attack.



A Philadelphia man was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a Walmart employee in Cheltenham last month, officials announced Wednesday.

Cheltenham Walmart shooting

What we know:

Keyshaad Cook, 21, was arrested Tuesday and charged with conspiracy in the murder of Latosha Ann Cooper outside the Cheltenham Walmart on Oct. 21.

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Oct. 21. Investigators said that Cooper was shot and killed outside the store as she was leaving work shortly before midnight. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Days later, police arrested Destino Jean-Louise, Cooper's husband, charging him with the murder.

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New details on shooting investigation

Dig deeper:

Now, police are revealing new details of the investigation that they say tie Cook to Cooper's murder.

Cook also worked at the Walmart with Cooper. According to investigators, Cook was in contact with Jean-Louise, and gave the alleged killer details about Cooper's schedules and routines at work, and "encouraged Jean-Louis to carry out the attack on Cooper."

Just hours before the murder, officials said Cook texted Jean-Louis telling him to "come now," after which, police said Jean-Louis went to the Walmart and shot and killed his wife.

What we don't know:

While Cook and Cooper both worked at the store, investigators did not say how Cook and Jean-Louis were connected.

What's next:

Cook was arraigned on Wednesday, and is being held on $1 million bail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 3.