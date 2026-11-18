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The Brief A wedding reception at The Highlands Mansion & Gardens in Fort Washington descended into a physical brawl after 30-year-old guest Samantha Dick allegedly flirted with married attendees. When Whitemarsh Township police arrived to investigate, Dick reportedly resisted arrest and assaulted officers by shoving, headbutting, spitting, and kicking them. A second guest was also arrested for physically pushing and blocking officers from reaching Dick.



A weekend wedding celebration in Montgomery County descended into chaos, resulting in multiple arrests after a guest allegedly made inappropriate advances toward married attendees.

What we know:

The altercation took place on Saturday at The Highlands Mansion & Gardens in Fort Washington.

It began when 30-year-old Samantha Dick of Bonita Springs, Florida, reportedly started flirting with the husbands of other guests, according to a police affidavit cited by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

This behavior allegedly triggered a physical confrontation with another attendee, identified as Danielle Pellegrino. Venue staff had to intervene to separate the two women. Police issued Pellegrino a summary citation for harassment and allowed her to leave the premises.

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Dig deeper:

However, the situation rapidly escalated when Whitemarsh Township police attempted to question Dick about the brawl.

The Inquirer reports that Dick ignored police commands, walking away from authorities and retreating toward her mother’s parked vehicle. At that point, another guest, 65-year-old Janet Nordheim-Remig, allegedly stepped between the officers and Dick.

According to the arrest affidavit, Nordheim-Remig ignored orders to step aside and physically pushed a police officer, leading to her immediate arrest on charges of obstruction and resisting arrest.

Meanwhile, officers noted that Dick smelled heavily of alcohol. When she refused to step away from the car, she allegedly shoved an officer in the chest and was subsequently detained.

The Inquirer notes that her aggressive behavior continued in custody; while handcuffed in the back of a police cruiser, Dick reportedly spat on officers, delivered a headbutt, and kicked one officer in the groin. Left alone in the vehicle shortly after, she was observed repeatedly bashing her head against the security partition.

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What's next:

Dick now faces several charges, including the assault of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Court records reviewed by The Inquirer show that Dick is being held on $10,000 bail, while Nordheim-Remig's bail was set at 10% of $5,000. Both women are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on November 25.

It is currently unclear if either woman has retained legal counsel, and representatives for The Highlands Mansion & Gardens have not publicly commented on the incident. '