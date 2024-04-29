Man hooks massive striped bass while fishing in Delaware River
PHILADELPHIA - A Burlington County man made the catch of a lifetime this weekend while casting his line in the Delaware River.
Marshall Jones, a Mount Holly resident, shared photos of himself posing with a massive striped bass he hooked on Saturday.
No official measurement or weight was provided.
Experts say stripped bass are among the most common fish found in the Delaware River, and adults normally grow to three feet long and 30 pounds.