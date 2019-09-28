Man killed, woman injured in Northeast Philadelphia crash

article

A man is dead and a woman is injured following a violent crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

The incident occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Friday on Bustleton Avenue.

Police said a 44-year-old male driver was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when he struck a woman making a left turn at the Welsh Road intersection head-on.

The man's Nissan Maxima struck a light pole before coming to rest on the sidewalk against the pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

The woman, who was driving a Lexus, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Both drivers had green signals, according to police. Witneses told authorities the male driver did not have his headlights on.

The crash remains under investigation.