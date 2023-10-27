Man robs Delaware County bank, flees with elderly mother in passenger seat: police

It appears Thursday was "Take Your Mom to Work Day" for an alleged bank robber in Delaware County.

Police say the man, identified as 50-year-old Glen Allen Mokshefski, robbed a Santander Bank in Haverton around 11 a.m.

Bank security told responding officers that Mokshefski was driving off with an elderly woman in the passenger seat.

He sped past police, but was eventually apprehended during a traffic stop.

The passenger, identified as Mokshefski's mother, was also taken into custody. She was later released after police determined she was not involved in the robbery.

Mokshefski is charged with robbery, theft and receiving stolen property.