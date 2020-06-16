Man sent racist, threatening emails to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, feds say

article

A Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly sent threatening emails to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, U.S. Attorney William McSwain announced Tuesday.

The criminal complaint alleges that Peter Fratus, 39, sent two emails to Outlaw’s email address on Sunday, June 6. Both emails allegedly contained racist, offensive, and threatening language, with one email asking where Commissioner Outlaw lives.

Federal investigators add the complaint states that an investigation by the FBI determined the originator of the emails was Fratus and forensic evidence reinforced that Fratus sent both emails.

“As alleged in the criminal complaint, Peter Fratus’ racist threats towards Commissioner Outlaw were vile and disturbing,” said U.S. Attorney McSwain. “We take such threats very seriously, and let this be a warning to anyone who might feel the urge to fire off an online threat directed at a public official: we will trace your digital footprint, track you down and hold you accountable.”

Fratus made his initial appearance Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, prior to his transfer to the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

The investigation is ongoing.

