Man shot in calf on Sigel Street in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting in South Philadelphia after a man was wounded by gunfire and taken to a hospital in stable condition.
What we know:
According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the shooting happened around 8:09 p.m. in the 2200 block of Sigel Street.
Police said an adult male was shot in the calf. Officers transported the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.
The scene was secured, police said.
Investigation
Authorities said no arrests have been made and no motive has been determined at this time.
The case remains under investigation by the department’s Shooting Investigation Group.
The Source: This article is based on preliminary information released by the Philadelphia Police Department.