Man shot in calf on Sigel Street in South Philadelphia

article

The Brief An adult man was shot on Sigel Street in South Philadelphia, police say. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.



Police are investigating a shooting in South Philadelphia after a man was wounded by gunfire and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

What we know:

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the shooting happened around 8:09 p.m. in the 2200 block of Sigel Street.

Police said an adult male was shot in the calf. Officers transported the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

The scene was secured, police said.

Investigation

Authorities said no arrests have been made and no motive has been determined at this time.

The case remains under investigation by the department’s Shooting Investigation Group.