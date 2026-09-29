Oldest passenger rail station in the US to be revived as Roxborough museum

The Brief Shawmont Station in Roxborough is set to become a museum and community center, according to a new agreement. The City will lease the building from SEPTA for $1 per year and plans to renovate it for community use. The project awaits City Council approval before the transfer and renovations can begin.



The 200-year-old Shawmont Station, regarded as the oldest remaining passenger railroad station in the country, is slated for a new chapter as a museum and community center, according to a contract awarded by SEPTA. Local residents are celebrating a long-anticipated move to preserve this historic landmark while giving it a new role in the community.

What we know:

SEPTA has awarded a long-term lease agreement to the City for the former Shawmont Station along the Manayunk/Norristown Regional Rail line. Under the new agreement, the City will pay $1 per year for 20 years with an option for a five-year renewal, according to a news release.

The City will be responsible for the cost of renovating the building, and SEPTA estimates restoration costs at approximately $972,000. After approval from City Council, the station will be managed by the nonprofit Historic Shawmont Station Society.

Community members say they have spent two decades working to preserve the station and celebrate what they see as a significant victory.

"The community here is celebrating a victory. After two decades of working to keep a piece of history in its backyard vibrant, they get the green light on the Shawmont Train Station," said Shawnette Wilson.

The backstory:

SEPTA’s regional rail currently passes by the station, but it stopped servicing Shawmont Station 30 years ago.

Judy Stepenaskie remembers traveling from the station to Center City. "The back of my house is along the train tracks," said Stepenaskie. "It was a whistle-stop then. So we used to stand out here and the train would stop and then they'd drop us off in the afternoon so I could walk right home."

John Johnstone, past president of the Roxborough Manayunk Wissahickon Historical Society, highlighted the building's role in the history of rail travel in the city. "Because in 1834 when this rail line was laid, all of a sudden, people who live and work in the area could now travel into the city very quickly," said Johnstone.

What's next:

If City Council approves the agreement, the station will be renovated and handed over to the Historic Shawmont Station Society. Plans for the building include dedicating it as a museum and education center focused on local history, railroad history, and industrial history.

"One of the major ideas and interests is to have a museum, an education center with local history, local railroad history, industrial history," Johnstone said.

Bernie Strain, seen at a SEPTA board meeting discussing the station, has been a driving force for the project, according to Johnstone.

"He's very good at bringing people together, and it's been his baby to get the transfer from SEPTA to the City," said Johnstone.

Stepenaskie emphasized the importance of such historic projects for the community.

"That things are worth saving, if you can, it's really worth it to put the time and effort into it so we can see that part of our history is still here," said Stepenaskie.

The station dates back to the 1830s and saw its last scheduled stop in 1991, its last whistle-stop in 1996, according to Johnstone. Traditionally, a resident would open the waiting room each morning for travelers. The next steps involve City Council review and, if approved, the subsequent transfer and renovation.

What we don't know:

The project awaits approval from City Council, and the specific timeline for renovations or the opening of the new museum and community center has not been announced.