Baltimore teacher accused of sexually abusing boy in Pennsylvania for 2 years

The Brief Rogie Legaspi, 56, was charged with sex trafficking, manufacturing child sex abuse material, and 15 counts of sexual assault on a child. The abuse is alleged to have happened in hotel rooms and cars in Chester and Lancaster counties. Legaspi was arrested after Chester County detectives posed as the victim and arranged a meeting in Parkesburg Borough.



A Baltimore-area teacher is accused of sexually exploiting a minor for more than two years after prosecutors say he was arrested while trying to meet the victim in Chester County.

What we know:

Rogie Legaspi, 56, was taken into custody last week in Parkesburg Borough and remanded to prison on $5M bail, prosecutors said.

Legaspi, a Baltimore school teacher, was charged with multiple sexual crimes involving a minor, including sex trafficking.

It's alleged that Legaspi had been sexually exploiting a child in Chester County for about two years, according to investigators.

Rogie Legaspi, 56, was charged with sex trafficking, manufacturing child sex abuse material, and 15 counts of sexual assault on a child.

Chester County detectives posed as the victim and arranged a meeting with Legaspi in Parkesburg Borough on Sept. 17.

While arranging the meeting, investigators say "pending sexual activity was implied."

He was arrested the next day at the arranged meeting place in Parkesburg Borough.

What they're saying:

Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe shared disturbing details about the investigation during a news conference on Friday, revealing the victim was 12-years-old when he met Legaspi, who he knew as ‘Alex’, over an app.

Legaspi allegedly paid the victim $50–$100 for sexual meet-ups, which occurred in cars and hotel rooms in Chester and Lancaster counties. Prosecutors say Legaspi recorded some of the encounters, and on at least one occasion, coerced the victim into having sex with another man.

Prosecutors described Legaspi as a "longtime teacher," who also taught middle school students during his teaching career. de Barrena-Sarobe urged any additional victims to come forward.