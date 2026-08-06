Man shot and killed by officers in Millville; NJ AG investigating

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The Brief A man was shot and killed by law enforcement in Millville on Thursday, Aug. The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating the shooting.



A man was shot and killed by officers in Cumberland County on Thursday, the New Jersey Attorney General's Office announced.

Man shot and killed in Millville

What we know:

The AG's office announced that it was investigating the shooting, saying that the shooting happened on Thursday, Aug. 6 at a home in Millville.

What we don't know:

Officials released no further information, including when or where in Millville the shooting happened, which law enforcement department or departments were involved, or the identity of the man who was killed.

Dig deeper:

The Attorney General's Office is required by law to investigate all fatal encounters with law enforcement.