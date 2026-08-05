Philadelphia City Council questions police tactics during Pride weekend in Gayborhood

The Brief Philadelphia City Council held hearings Wednesday on policing during Pride weekend in the Gayborhood. Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel admitted some tactics were out of policy and said changes are coming. Community members and city officials say more work is needed to rebuild trust.



Philadelphia City Council held hearings Wednesday focused on police actions during the city’s Pride weekend, with several officials including Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel testifying about what happened in the Gayborhood, according to council proceedings.

City officials address police conduct during Pride weekend

What they're saying:

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel admitted that some policing methods used during Pride weekend were out of policy.

"It was not a perfect day," said Bethel.

He acknowledged that officers were seen wearing masks, which is against department policy, and that the use of a Taser sound to move crowds is no longer allowed.

Councilmember Rue Landau called the police response "such an excessive show of force on a day that was supposed to be filled with joy." Landau also said, "We have heard from people who have said they are frightened and have not been back to the Gayborhood since Pride."

Videos circulating on social media showed officers pushing people in the crowd, using Tasers to disperse groups, and using horses to move people along, according to testimony.

"No one was given an order to go down to the gayborhood and attack the LGBTQ+ community. That is not who we are as an organization. That’s not who I’ll allow us to be," said Bethel.

"The city must do better," said Mayor Parker.

"My men and women are not supposed to be wearing masks and that is by policy. The should not and it’s been handled internally and by the disciplinary process," Bethel told council. "And I say this to all of you, next year it will not be like that. It will be prepared."

Community members and activists respond to council hearing

Local perspective:

Members of the LGBTQ+ community voiced concerns that the city’s response to Pride weekend policing has not gone far enough.

"Philly can’t celebrate LGBTQ plus people in June and then treat us like a public safety problem the rest of the year," said Jacen Bowen, president of Philly Black Pride.

"You’re choosing to use horses on kids, motorcycles on kids? Excessive force on kids? So if kids aren’t protected will be protected and supportive," said Naiymah Sanchez questioned the use of force.

"The cornerstone of community policing is trust. Communication. None of that was there and it was broken and it’ll take a very long time to restore that," said another speaker.

Councilmembers and community leaders said the hearings are only the beginning of a longer process to address concerns and rebuild trust between police and the LGBTQ+ community.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what specific disciplinary actions have been taken against officers involved or what new policies will be implemented for future events. Details about how the city plans to rebuild trust with the LGBTQ+ community have not been announced.