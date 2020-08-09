Man sought in connection to deadly shooting in Lancaster County

article

Authorities in Lancaster County are searching for a suspect after a man was found shot dead in his car early Sunday morning.

Police reportedly made the gruesome discovery on Cats Back Road in West Earl Township sometime after midnight. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through investigative leads, authorities say an unidentified man driving a dark-colored Chevy pickup truck is believed to be the shooter.

The suspect was reportedly acting erratically while brandishing a long gun at a Sheetz store on Route 322 just minutes before the deadly shooting.

The suspect is considered by police to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact West Earl Township Police immediately.

