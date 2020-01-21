Expand / Collapse search

Man with head injury missing after leaving Camden hospital in early January

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Missing Persons
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Police searching for man last seen at Cooper University hospital in early January

Michael Murphy, 39, was being treated for a head injury at Cooper University in Camden.

GLASSBORO, N.J. - Glassboro police are asking for the public’s help finding a man reported missing since Jan. 9.

Michael Murphy, 39, was last seen on 9th and State streets in Camden, stumbling and bleeding from his ear.

Murphy was being treated for a head injury at Cooper University Hospital, but left the hospital against medical advice.

Michael Murphy, 39, was being treated for a head injury at Cooper University Hospital, but left against medical advice.

Police describe Murphy as a bald 5-foot-9 man who is 141 pounds and has hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans with a dark green hoodie and sporting a beard.

According to police, Murphy has no identification or phone on him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP