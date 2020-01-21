Man with head injury missing after leaving Camden hospital in early January
GLASSBORO, N.J. - Glassboro police are asking for the public’s help finding a man reported missing since Jan. 9.
Michael Murphy, 39, was last seen on 9th and State streets in Camden, stumbling and bleeding from his ear.
Murphy was being treated for a head injury at Cooper University Hospital, but left the hospital against medical advice.
Police describe Murphy as a bald 5-foot-9 man who is 141 pounds and has hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans with a dark green hoodie and sporting a beard.
According to police, Murphy has no identification or phone on him.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
