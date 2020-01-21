Man with head injury missing after leaving Camden hospital in early January

Glassboro police are asking for the public’s help finding a man reported missing since Jan. 9.

Michael Murphy, 39, was last seen on 9th and State streets in Camden, stumbling and bleeding from his ear.

Murphy was being treated for a head injury at Cooper University Hospital, but left the hospital against medical advice.

Police describe Murphy as a bald 5-foot-9 man who is 141 pounds and has hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans with a dark green hoodie and sporting a beard.

According to police, Murphy has no identification or phone on him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

