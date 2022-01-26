Man's body found in middle of the road in Hunting Park, police say
HUNTING PARK - Philadelphia police are investigating a man's death after his body was found in the middle of the road Wednesday night in Hunting Park.
According to investigators, a 41-year-old man was found unresponsive with facial injuries on the 5100 block of West Hunting Park Avenue around 7 p.m.
The unnamed victim was pronounced dead by emergency medical responders at the scene, police said.
Vehicle debris was found scattered along the highway, leading investigators to suggest that the man may have been hit by a car.
The Philadelphia Police Department will continue to investigate how the man died.
