Officer 'shaken up' after being dragged during traffic stop in West Philadelphia, police say

A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after investigators say he was dragged during a traffic stop with an armed driver Tuesday night in West Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that officers pulled over a Nissan SUV on the 5300 block of Baltimore Avenue around 9 p.m. for a number of traffic violations.

During the stop, police said an officer noticed the 25-year-old driver had a gun in the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt. The suspect allegedly reached for the gun when officers began to question him and one of the officers attempted to grab his arm.

The suspect sped away from the traffic stop with the officer partially hanging out the driver's side window, according to police. He drove for five blocks with the officer hanging from the vehicle before he crashed into two cars on the 4800 block of Baltimore Avenue.

The suspect was taken into custody and police later discovered that the gun he had was reported stolen. Small said the suspect was not injured during the crash.

The officer was brought to Penn Presbyterian Hospital for minor injuries.

"He has a laceration to his neck. He's also had some bumps and bruises, but mainly he's really shaken up," Small said. "The officer is extremely lucky."

