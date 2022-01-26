Fast food robberies: Suspects sought in pattern of robberies at Philadelphia restaurants

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a group of suspects in a number of armed robberies at fast food restaurants across the city.

Investigators are looking into whether the incidents may have involved the same four or five suspects, who may be between 16 and 18-years-old.

In all, police say there have been five incidents at fast food restaurants since Jan. 16.

During those incidents, investigators say four masked suspects, including at least two who are armed, overtake the restaurants and order employees around. Then they'll quickly move to take cash from the registers or safes.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said during a briefing on Wednesday that the group appears to be 'very organized' and usually has a fifth suspect waiting for them in silver Nissan Rogue.

In some cases, guns were held to the heads of restaurant employees. No injuries have been reported in any of the incidents at this time.

The dates and locations of the incidents under investigation are as follows:

Jan. 16: Popeyes 2700 West Hunting Park Avenue

Jan. 19: Burger King 4700 North Broad Street

Jan. 22: McDonald's 3100 West Allegheny Avenue

Jan. 24: McDonald's West Oregon Avenue

Jan. 25: Burger King 1521 South Columbus Boulevard

Police say the suspects most recently struck at a Burger King on Columbus Boulevard.

Police say another robbery at a Burger King near 7th and Lehigh is also under investigation as authorities work to determine if it fits the pattern seen in the other incidents.

Investigators say the four suspects got away with at least $2,500 from one of the scenes.

Investigations into all of the incidents are ongoing.

