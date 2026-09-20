Maryland hunter charged with manslaughter after fatally shooting Delaware woman he mistook for deer

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The Brief Walter Moorhead, 74, of Salisbury, Maryland, was arrested after fatally shooting a woman in an open field in Ellendale, Delaware. Delaware State Police identified the victim as 39-year-old Santos Maria Chilel Soto, of Georgetown, Delaware. Investigators said Soto was walking through the field with a man and two children when Moorhead fired from a ground blind, mistaking her for a deer.



A Maryland man faces manslaughter and reckless endangerment charges after allegedly shooting and killing a woman he mistook for a deer in Sussex County, according to Delaware State Police.

What we know:

Troopers responded at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 18 to an open field near South Old State Road, just north of East Robbins Road, following a report of a shooting. Responding officers provided emergency medical care at the scene before the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as 39-year-old Santos Maria Chilel Soto, of Georgetown, Delaware.

Troopers took 74-year-old Walter Moorhead, of Salisbury, Maryland, into custody at the scene after determining he fired the shot that hit Soto.

74-year-old Walter Moorhead (Photo: Delaware State Police)

According to a preliminary investigation by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit, Soto was walking through the field with an adult man and two children. Moorhead was hunting deer from a ground blind, saw movement, and fired his rifle believing he was shooting at a deer.

Moorhead was taken to Troop 4 and charged with:

Manslaughter (felony)

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony)

Three counts of first-degree reckless endangering (felony)

Moorhead was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court and released after posting a $43,000 cash bond.