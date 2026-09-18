Delaware tutor accused of exposing himself to student during online tutoring session

The Brief Rodney Little, 59, was charged after allegedly exposing himself to a 12-year-old student during an online tutoring session. Little was taken into custody on Wednesday and remanded to a New Castle County corrections facility after he failed to post bail. Police believe there may be additional victims and urged anyone with information to come forward.



A Delaware tutor is facing charges after investigators say he was pantsless during an online tutoring session with a 12-year-old student.

What we know:

Rodney Little, 59, was taken into custody on Wednesday on two felony counts of indecent exposure and sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust, according to the New Castle County Police Department.

Rodney Little, 59, was charged after allegedly exposing himself to a 12-year-old student during an online tutoring session.

Little is being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution after police say he failed to post $52,000 cash bail. Investigators believe that there may be more student victims and urged anyone with information to come forward.

The backstory:

The investigation into Little began in May when authorities say the parents of a 12-year-old student reported that their child's online tutor exposed his naked buttocks during an online tutoring session.

Authorities obtained a video recording of the session, which they say shows Little leaving his seat while remaining within view of the camera. Police say Little was wearing clothing covering his upper body, but no clothing below the waist, leaving his bare lower half exposed to the victim.

Little has worked as an independent contractor for the online tutoring platform since 2014, according to police. After learning of the allegations, the tutoring platform suspended Little and turned over additional video recordings of him in "similar behavior with other victims."

What we don't know:

Authorities did not name the online tutoring platform that employed Little.

It's believed that there may be additional victims, and police urged anyone with information to come forward.