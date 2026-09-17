Reparations grants in Germantown aim to boost Black homeownership

The Brief Black families in the Germantown area are currently eligible for reparation grants to help with homeownership. The program is a collaboration between the Green Street Friends Meeting and Bird Seed, with a commitment of up to $500,000 for the next decade. The initiative aims to help families move to or remain in Germantown and avoid displacement.



Black families living in Germantown are now eligible for new reparation grants designed to help make homeownership possible, according to local organizations behind the initiative.

What we know:

A program supporting Black homeownership in the Germantown area is currently available, according to organizers.

These reparation grants can be used by families trying to buy a home.

Charmira Pilgrim, who applied for a Green Street Reparations Grant, said, "Philadelphia with inflation and the cost of living it's really hard to come by when it comes to incoming money honestly buying a home is almost impossible nowadays for so for the simple fact that they have programs out here hallelujah I'm so sorry that gives you the opportunity to get extra funds when you don't have it makes it possible."

The help comes from a partnership between the Green Street Friends Meeting, a local Quaker congregation, and Bird Seed, a national nonprofit.

The reparation grant initiative carries a commitment of upwards of $500,000 over the next ten years.

"It makes a lot of sense and so when we had an opportunity to partner with birdseed and actually provide grants this year for her for black folks buying in Germantown," said Lucy Duncan, a Green Street Reparations Committee member. "We're like oh let's do it let's let's let's fund this and partner with them so that families can move to black families can move to Germantown or stay in Germantown if they are at risk of displacement and find a way."

Timeline:

The current round of grants is being offered this year, following the collaboration between the Green Street Friends Meeting and Bird Seed.

Organizers say the commitment to help spread reparations toward homeownership will continue over the next decade.

Andre Robert Lee, a Bird Seed committee member, said, "do we hear reparations of postcode how do we do that that look like this is a solid concrete example Green Street committed to the idea bird birdseed the idea also an a marriage is like fantastic."

A fresh start for Germantown families

The Pilgrim family said the grant gave them a real opportunity.

One of the Pilgrim children said, "like a dream come true I love this house cause like it has more space for me and my sisters to run around and play."

"I know it sounds crazy but honestly every time I pay my mortgage a part of me is like I'm paying myself and just to know I'm building a legacy for my family is truly a blessing," said Charmira Pilgrim.

Supporters say the intent is to help Black families move to or remain in Germantown if they are at risk of being displaced.

Organizers with both groups believe the program will help families realize long-term homeownership and stability in the Germantown area. The partnership was described as an example of how reparations can be implemented locally.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how many families will receive grants this year or what additional criteria may apply for eligibility.