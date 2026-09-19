Ed Sheeran addresses Macklemore controversy during Philadelphia concert

Ed Sheeran became emotional on stage at Lincoln Financial Field Saturday night as he addressed the controversy surrounding his Philadelphia concert and the removal of opening act Macklemore from the tour.

Before performing his first song, Sheeran spoke directly to the crowd about the difficult decisions he said he has faced amid the political firestorm.

"I’ve had to make difficult decisions and I’ve made mistakes. I don’t want to disappoint fans," Sheeran said.

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Macklemore was removed from the tour by the promoter after making pro-Palestinian comments earlier this month during a performance in North Jersey.

Sheeran addressed multiple issues in Gaza, becoming emotional as he spoke.

"What happened in Israel, and at the music festival on October 7th was horrific and compounded centuries of Jewish pain," Sheeran said. "What is happening in Gaza is catastrophic and unjustifiable and disproportionate. My heart has been broken by the scale of devastation and loss of civilian loss and loss of children’s lives."

Hours before Sheeran took the stage, pro-Palestinian supporters gathered near Broad Street and Pattison Avenue to protest the concert.

Protesters criticized Sheeran for not standing in solidarity with Macklemore.

Despite the controversy — and other opening acts reportedly dropping out in solidarity with Macklemore — tens of thousands of fans still attended Saturday night’s show.

Some fans said they wrestled with whether to attend.

"I do see how they’re feeling and I’m feeling the same way because of both sides," said Ed Sheeran fan Karen Downey. "There’s all these people and people dying and all. I mean, that’s a war and hopefully we get more peace in the world."

Sheeran said he did not want to disappoint his fans and chose to honor his commitment to perform in South Philadelphia, even without the other artists.

"Honoring my commitment to my fans is also completely central to who I am. And that is why I’m here tonight, on my own," Sheeran said.

Other fans said they viewed the concert as an opportunity to step away from the conflict and enjoy time with family.

"It’s entertainment. It’s fun. I’m with my family and you know what, there’s a lot of craziness going in the world," said Joan Pellegrino, an Ed Sheeran fan. "We need a minute to just breathe, relax."

Sheeran also said he is deeply concerned about venues pre-approving artists’ content and about freedom of speech.

The controversy comes as debates over the Israel-Gaza war continue to spill into the music and entertainment industry.