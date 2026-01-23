Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Atlantic County, Cape May County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches County
7
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Schuylkill County, Lebanon County
Extreme Cold Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Upper Bucks County, Eastern Chester County, Philadelphia County, Western Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Delaware County, Berks County, Eastern Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Gloucester County, Camden County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Cumberland County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Mercer County, Salem County, New Castle County, Kent County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Monroe County, Carbon County, Warren County
Cold Weather Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County, Lancaster County, Northampton County, Western Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Eastern Chester County, Upper Bucks County, Berks County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Western Chester County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, Mercer County, Somerset County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Southeastern Burlington County, Northwestern Burlington County, Camden County, Coastal Ocean County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Salem County, Gloucester County, Ocean County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Kent County, New Castle County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County

Mayor John Carney declares state of emergency as Wilmington braces for storm

By
Published  January 23, 2026 7:23pm EST
Severe Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • Mayor John Carney declared a State of Emergency for Wilmington ahead of a major winter storm expected Saturday night through Monday morning. 
    • City offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 26, with sanitation pickups delayed until Wednesday, Jan. 28. 
    • Shelters will be open for residents and the unhoused, and officials urge everyone to prepare and check on neighbors. 

WILMINGTON, DE - Mayor John Carney has issued a State of Emergency for Wilmington as a winter storm is forecast to hit the region from Saturday night through Monday morning, according to a press release. 

City services and closures as storm approaches 

What we know:

City officials said all emergencies, including power outages and health emergencies, should be reported to 911. 

The Department of Public Works Street Cleaning Division will handle plowing and salting, and residents can track snow removal progress online. 

"Stay warm and stay safe," the guidance to city residents said. City offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 26, and sanitation pickups will not occur Monday or Tuesday, resuming Wednesday, Jan. 28. 

Shelter and preparedness resources available 

The Red Cross will provide shelter at the Wilmington PAL on North Market Street, while additional locations for the unhoused include North Shipley Street and the William Hicks Anderson Community Center. 

Officials will monitor conditions and may open more shelters if needed. 

Residents are urged to prepare non-perishable food, medications, blankets, warm clothing, portable chargers, and first aid kits. 

The city recommends checking on neighbors, especially the elderly, and offers preparedness tips and emergency notification sign-ups online. 

The Ready Wilmington app is available for download to help residents stay informed and receive updates from the Office of Emergency Management. 

Stay ahead of the snow with FOX 29’s expert meteorologists, streaming LIVE on FOX LOCAL. Get the latest on the forecast, snow potential, and preparation tips—before the storm and all weekend long. 

Download FOX LOCAL for 24/7 weather coverage on your smart TV and mobile devices.

The Source: Information from a press release by the City of Wilmington.

Severe WeatherWilmingtonWinter Weather