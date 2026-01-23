Mayor John Carney declares state of emergency as Wilmington braces for storm

The Brief Mayor John Carney declared a State of Emergency for Wilmington ahead of a major winter storm expected Saturday night through Monday morning. City offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 26, with sanitation pickups delayed until Wednesday, Jan. 28. Shelters will be open for residents and the unhoused, and officials urge everyone to prepare and check on neighbors.



Mayor John Carney has issued a State of Emergency for Wilmington as a winter storm is forecast to hit the region from Saturday night through Monday morning, according to a press release.

City services and closures as storm approaches

What we know:

City officials said all emergencies, including power outages and health emergencies, should be reported to 911.

The Department of Public Works Street Cleaning Division will handle plowing and salting, and residents can track snow removal progress online.

"Stay warm and stay safe," the guidance to city residents said. City offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 26, and sanitation pickups will not occur Monday or Tuesday, resuming Wednesday, Jan. 28.

Shelter and preparedness resources available

The Red Cross will provide shelter at the Wilmington PAL on North Market Street, while additional locations for the unhoused include North Shipley Street and the William Hicks Anderson Community Center.

Officials will monitor conditions and may open more shelters if needed.

Residents are urged to prepare non-perishable food, medications, blankets, warm clothing, portable chargers, and first aid kits.

The city recommends checking on neighbors, especially the elderly, and offers preparedness tips and emergency notification sign-ups online.

The Ready Wilmington app is available for download to help residents stay informed and receive updates from the Office of Emergency Management.

