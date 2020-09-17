Medical examiner: Brain found along Racine beach not human

article

The medical examiner has determined that the brain found along the beach at Samuel Myers Park in Racine on Tuesday morning, Sept. 15 is not a human brain. At this time, officials say it is unknown what type of animal it came from.

For the man who found it, the discovery is still hard to believe.

Jimmy Senda said you never know what you will find along the shore. The construction worker takes a stroll on the beach each morning.

"Collecting sea glass and random stuff -- because I like to do artwork at home with the stuff that I find," Senda said.

Apparent brain found on the beach at Samuel Myers Park in Racine

What he found Tuesday was definitely out of the ordinary.

Advertisement

"I don't really know how to explain it, it didn't register...I was just like, 'What is this?'" said Senda. "I came across this square package, wrapped in aluminum foil, and around it, it had a pink rubber band.

"Curiosity got to me, so I popped it open and it looked like a chicken breast -- kind of. It took a little bit for it to really (register) of what was going on; it was a brain."

Senda said he found some city employees working nearby and asked them the same question he was thinking.

Jimmy Senda

"And they're like, 'yeah, that's a brain,'" Senda said.

Senda then called the police. They responded similarly, according to Senda: "Yeah, it looks like a brain."