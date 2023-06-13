Medical experts raise awareness about sudden cardiac arrest in children, teens

Medical experts are raising awareness about sudden cardiac arrest in children and teens, and emphasizing the importance of knowing life-saving CPR.

Researchers at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) estimate that 23,000 kids a year suffer from sudden cardiac arrest.

"These events happen on fields, during basketball games, they are sudden and devastating events that can lead to children dying," CHOP Cardiologist Maryam Naim said.

Anthony Patricelli was 5-years-old when his heart suddenly stopped while he was at his sister's soccer game last May. Luckily, Anthony's mother, Sheryl Grell, is a nurse and sprung into action.

"5-years-old, who would have thought my son would have collapsed in cardiac arrest," Sheryl said. "In hindsight I'm glad it was in front of me."

Dr. Naim and other medical experts at CHOP have spearheaded a program called ‘Youth Heart Watch’ that aims to prevent sudden cardiac arrest in kids and adolescents.

So far, the program has helped 250 Philadelphia-area schools become ‘heart smart’ and has advocated for AED's in every school.

"Every single one of us should know how to perform CPR and how to use an AED," Dr. Naim said. "It's very, very simple."

Some of the warning signs of sudden cardiac arrest include family history of cardiac episodes, shortness of breath, or unexplained fainting.