$1.58 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida (8/8/2023)

We apparently may have found the Mega Million lottery jackpot winner.

According to the Mega Millions website someone from Florida purchased a ticket with all six matching numbers – good for the top prize of up to $1.58 billion.

The top prize bumped up to nearly $1.6 billion after no one got the six matching numbers for last week's drawing.

Below were the winning numbers for the Aug. 8 top prize:

13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the Mega Ball number being 14.

As of 9:45 p.m. PT Tuesday, officials have not revealed the identity of the jackpot winner other than the fact that the ticket was sold in Florida.

Say, if you don't win the top prize, don't throw away your tickets just yet. Lottery players with multiple matching numbers can score a decent consolation prize. For example, based on the results of the Aug. 8 drawing, a ticket worth up to $3 million was sold in California and 29 other tickets sold within the state were all worth about $9,000.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 1.58 billion reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, a process that is identical to Powerball with their payouts.