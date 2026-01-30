Expand / Collapse search
Parked car encased in ice during brutal stretch of below-freezing temps in Philadelphia

Published  January 30, 2026 7:33am EST
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A car parked on a Philadelphia street became encased in ice amid brutally cold temperatures on the heels of the city's first major snowstorm in a decade.

It's unclear who owns the Honda Accord with Maryland license plates, or how long the car has been there. 

A parked car was left completely engulfed in ice during below-freezing temps in Philadelphia.

Both windshield wipers were raised, hinting that the vehicle's owner was preparing for snow last weekend. 

The wipers have since bent from ice accumulation.

While no snow is forecasted in Philadelphia this weekend, the brutally cold temperatures could keep the car frozen.

