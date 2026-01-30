Parked car encased in ice during brutal stretch of below-freezing temps in Philadelphia

A car parked on a Philadelphia street became encased in ice amid brutally cold temperatures on the heels of the city's first major snowstorm in a decade.

It's unclear who owns the Honda Accord with Maryland license plates, or how long the car has been there.

Both windshield wipers were raised, hinting that the vehicle's owner was preparing for snow last weekend.

The wipers have since bent from ice accumulation.

While no snow is forecasted in Philadelphia this weekend, the brutally cold temperatures could keep the car frozen.