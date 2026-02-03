Storage facility employee shot during armed robbery in Philadelphia

The Brief A storage facility employee was shot and critically hurt during a robbery Monday evening in Bridesburg. Police say the suspect fled on a minibike and remains at large. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact their tipline.



Police are investigating after a storage facility worker was shot several times during a robbery Monday evening in the Bridesburg neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call around 7:06 p.m. Monday at 5400 Eadom Street, where they found an employee with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and is in critical condition, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Timeline:

Police say an unknown man entered the storage facility, showed a pistol and announced a robbery. The employee gave him cash from the register, but the suspect fired his weapon, hitting the worker before fleeing southbound on Eadom Street on a minibike.

Police say the Shooting Investigations Group is leading the case. No arrests have been made so far. Ongoing investigation and public call for tips

Why you should care:

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect to call their tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Local perspective:

The shooting has left a storage facility employee fighting for his life and has raised concerns about safety in the Bridesburg area. The investigation is ongoing, and police are working to identify and locate the suspect.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a description of the suspect or said how much money was taken. There is no update on the employee’s current condition beyond critical status.