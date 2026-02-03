Driver killed, 2 passengers hurt in fiery crash overnight in Bensalem: police

The Brief Timur Khabelov, 44, was killed in a fiery three-car crash late Tuesday night in Bensalem, according to police. Two passengers were taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the drivers of two other cars were also hospitalized. Investigators believe the crash happened when Khabelov ran a red light, struck a turning vehicle, went airborne, and struck another car.



A New York City man is dead after police say he was ejected from a vehicle after running a red light and striking another car Tuesday night in Bensalem.

Two passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and two drivers from vehicles involved in the crash were also hospitalized.

What we know:

Investigators say the violent three-vehicle crash happened when a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic driven by 44-year-old Timur Khabelov ran a red light near the intersection of Street Road and the I-95 Interchange around midnight.

Crash detectives believe Khabelov's vehicle struck a Dodge Journey that was turning left onto Street Road from the I-95 Interchange. The vehicle went airborne, police say, crossed the center median line and struck a Honda Accord that stopped on the opposite side of Street Road.

Khabelov was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers, ages 43 and 39, were rescued from the burning vehicle and take to the hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Authorities say the crash is still under investigation.

"The involvement of drugs or alcohol has not been ruled out and is pending autopsy and toxicology results," investigators shared in a press release.