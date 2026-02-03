Philadelphia weather: 2 rounds of snow flurries, minor accumulation expected

The Brief Snow is expected across the Philadelphia area overnight Tuesday and from Friday night into Saturday morning. Neither storm is expected to produce more than an inch of snowfall. Freezing cold temperatures will crater into the 20s over the weekend.



Two chances of snow flurries are expected this week in the Philadelphia area, bringing minor accumulations that forecasters say won't amount to more than an inch.

The first shot of winter weather will brush past Delaware and parts of South Jersey overnight Tuesday, and the second storm on Friday will be more widespread.

What we know:

High temperatures in Philadelphia will rise above the freezing point on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine to help melt some of the leftover icy snow.

Forecasters expect an overnight system to brush past parts of South Jersey and Delaware early Wednesday morning, bringing a coating to an inch of snowfall.

About an inch of snow is expected across the Philadelphia area overnight Friday.

Temperatures will remain locked in the 30s through midweek, which FOX 29's Sue Serio says is several degrees lower than the seasonal average of 42 degrees.

A more widespread system of snow is expected Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing about an inch of snow to Philly and higher totals in places north.

What's next:

Temperatures are expected to crater over the weekend, with highs in the 20s on Saturday and Sunday and a bitter wind chill.

The frigid cold is expected to continue into next week.