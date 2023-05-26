Memorial Day 2023 deals for veterans and military members

article

As the nation prepares to celebrate veterans and military service members for Memorial Day on May 29, retailers are also showing appreciation for their service with deals for the holiday.

Here are some of the best deals for veterans and active duty officers for Memorial Day.

Lowe’s

Lowe's has a 10% military discount for veterans and active duty members (and their spouses) in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Under Armour

Under Armour has a Memorial Day weekend sale for veterans with up to 50% off on discounted items, including an extra 30% off using the code "EXTRA30" at the register. The apparel company also has 20% off all purchases for all active duty service members, veterans, retirees, military spouses, and family members.

Adidas

Adidas has a deal for military officers and veterans to receive 30% off merchandise at Adidas .com and in-store and 20 % off at Adidas factory outlet stores.

Nike

Nike has a 10% discount for active, veteran, retired, and reservist military members.

Home Depot

Home Depot offers current and former military 10% discount off, up to $500, on Memorial Day weekend. The home and improvement retailer offers military discounts to all veterans on Memorial Day, July 4, and Veterans Day , and discounts year-round to current military, retirees, and disabled veterans (with ID).

Converse

Converse has a 10% discount on items for active, reservist, veteran, and retired military personnel and dependents of active duty personnel.

Helzberg Diamonds

Helzberg Diamonds offers a 10% military appreciation discount for purchases made in stores and online. This deal is available to all active duty, military retirees, disabled veterans, and registered dependents of active duty/retirees.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy Sports + Outdoors is offering first responders, veterans, and active-duty military members 10% off their purchases in-store and online from May 2 through July 5.

Cell phone discounts

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon are a few cell phone providers with special deals and discounts for current and former military. Details of the discounts can be found on their websites.

Outback Steakhouse

The restaurant is offering 20% off a meal for first responders, police officers, firefighters, and members of the military. To receive the discount, the restaurant asks for a state or federal ID. The restaurant's offer is good from May 23 to Memorial Day.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s is offering 15% off meals for members of the military and veterans throughout the entire month of May.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão is giving veteran and active duty members 50% off their meals, and up to three guests will receive 10% off their meals at participating locations.

Hooters

Hooters are giving out a free entrée to veterans and active service members. The restaurant requires a military ID to receive the free meal on Memorial Day.

Dairy Queen

A few Dairy Queen locations offer military and veterans discounts, some up to 50% off select items or orders. But discounts vary by store; check with your local DQ for more information.

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick’s offers groups of up to four people a 15% discount. The offer is valid for all active members of the U.S. Military, the National Guard, and veterans with ID.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral offers active duty, veteran, and retired military personnel a 10 to 20% discount at participating Golden Corral locations with a valid ID.

Walgreens

Veterans, military members, and their families with myWalgreens membership can enjoy a 20% discount from May 26 through May 29 at Walgreens stores.

Rack Room Shoes

Rack Room Shoes offers a 10% military discount every Tuesday for personnel who present a valid ID—and that discount doubles to 20% on Memorial Day, 4th of July , and Veterans Day !

Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens theme parks offer active duty military and veterans and their families special ticket pricing and free admission through its "Waves of Honor" program. Offers vary at each park but include SeaWorld, Aquatica, Busch Gardens, Sesame Place, and Discovery Cove locations. Visit Waves of Honor for details.

FOX Business contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



