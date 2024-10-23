You could get paid $2,500 to eat Wawa Gobbler hoagies: Here's how

Have an endless appetite for hoagies? Love road trips? Then this is the job for you!

Sixt Rental Cars is looking for "Gas Station Hoagie Hunters" to help them uncover the best Gobbler hoagie, or its turkey hoagie equivalent.

The gig pays $2,500 and requires "hunters" to travel to 100 of the top Wawa, QuikTrip, or Weigel's stations across the country.

Each spot must be judged on preparation, speed, filling and bread quality.

Sixt says the contest is a celebration for the return of Wawa's Turkey Gobbler, which has been a fall staple since 2008.

You can apply online!