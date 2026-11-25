The Brief Philadelphia officials are urging residents to prepare for power outages, flash flooding and travel disruptions as a coastal storm brings up to 3 inches of rain and 60 mph wind gusts. The Thanksgiving Day Parade is still scheduled to proceed, though city planners are monitoring the forecast and advise attendees to leave umbrellas at home. Trash and recycling pickups are pushed to Saturday and Sunday, with officials asking residents not to put bins out during the windiest part of the storm.



Philadelphia emergency officials are urging residents to prepare for power outages, flash flooding and hazardous holiday travel as a powerful coastal storm takes aim at the region on Thanksgiving Day.

According to the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management (OEM), the National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a High Wind Warning starting Thursday at 4 a.m. through early Friday morning. Sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph—with gusts reaching up to 60 mph—could bring down trees and power lines across the city.

Forecasters also expect 1 to 3 inches of rain from Thursday into Thursday evening, putting the city under a Slight Risk (level 2 of 4) for flash flooding. A Coastal Flood Advisory is also in effect for minor tidal flooding along the Delaware River during Thursday and Friday high-tide cycles.

"The City's Severe Weather Steering Committee has been tracking this storm and will remain engaged in responding to any impacts we see or update any programs and activities we have planned," Managing Director Carlton Williams said in a statement.

Thanksgiving Day Parade plans

Local perspective:

Despite the forecast, the Thanksgiving Day Parade is still scheduled to take place as planned, though parade organizers and city planners are closely monitoring conditions to adjust elements if necessary.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 27: A turkey balloon is seen during the 106th 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

The Office of Special Events is advising spectators to dress for the storm and follow several safety tips:

Leave umbrellas at home, as high winds will make them difficult to control, and wear a poncho or waterproof, wind-resistant jacket instead.

Wear hats, scarves, waterproof boots and warm layers.

Pick viewing spots along the route away from overhanging tree branches.

Trash collection and city services There will be no Department of Sanitation pickup on Thursday or Friday. Residents with Thursday collection should hold their trash and recycling until Saturday, while Friday customers should hold theirs until Sunday. Officials ask residents not to put bins out during the height of the windstorm, and note there will be no second trash collections this week.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Water Department crews are clearing storm inlets in flood-prone areas ahead of the rain and will work through the holiday. Officials ask residents not to clear storm drains themselves during the storm due to unsafe conditions, and instead report street or home water issues to 215-685-6300.

Safety reminders for power outages and travel City officials shared several precautions ahead of Thursday's severe weather:

Power and trees: Charge electronic devices and medical equipment now, and secure loose outdoor decorations and trash cans. Stay far away from downed power lines and call 911 immediately. Non-emergency downed trees can be reported via 311, while trees blocking roads or hitting property require a 911 call.

Travel: Allow extra stopping distance on wet, leaf-covered streets, and watch for reduced visibility and strong crosswinds. Drivers can check 511pa.com for road conditions, while SEPTA riders should check septa.org and flyers at Philadelphia International Airport should monitor airline apps for delays.

Cooking safety: With Thanksgiving being the peak day for home cooking fires, the Philadelphia Fire Department reminds residents never to leave stovetop cooking unattended, keep children and pets away from the kitchen and ensure smoke alarms are working.

Alerts: Residents can sign up for free OEM weather alerts by texting READYPHILA to 888777 or visiting phila.gov/ready.