The Brief A powerful coastal storm is moving into the Philadelphia area on Thanksgiving morning, bringing heavy rain, widespread power outage threats and wind gusts up to 70 mph. Major coastal flooding is expected along the Jersey Shore during Thursday morning's 8 a.m. high tide, prompting Atlantic City officials to urge low-lying residents to evacuate by 7 a.m. Rain and winds will taper off by Thursday night as the storm lifts north, setting up a drier, calmer weekend across the Delaware Valley.



A major coastal storm is moving into the Philadelphia area on Thanksgiving morning, bringing intense wind gusts, widespread rain and major coastal flooding along the Jersey Shore.

Intense winds and expected flooding to disrupt holiday plans

What we know:

Rain is pushing in from the south early Thursday and will turn heavier into the afternoon, with winds picking up and peaking throughout the day.

Damaging winds: Gusts are forecast to range from 50 to 70 mph, with the strongest winds expected along the coast. The combination of intense gusts and rain-saturated ground makes downed trees and widespread power outages likely.

Rainfall totals: Areas near the coast could see 3 inches of rain or more, while communities north and west of Philadelphia could get up to 2 inches.

Major coastal flooding: Strengthening onshore winds are pushing ocean water toward the coast at the same time King Tides are already elevating water levels, according to FOX Weather. Major flooding is expected around Thursday's 8 a.m. high tide for shore communities including Atlantic City, Ocean City and Cape May.

Atlantic City evacuations: Water levels in Atlantic City are projected to come within 3 inches of peak Superstorm Sandy levels. Mayor Marty Small and city leaders advised residents in low-lying, flood-prone neighborhoods to evacuate by 7 a.m. Thursday. An emergency shelter opened at the Atlantic City Convention Center at 6 a.m., and free vehicle parking is available at the Wave and Showboat garages through Saturday afternoon.

Holiday travel impacts: According to the FOX Forecast Center, roughly 60 million people from Virginia to New England face a flash flood risk Thursday, creating travel slowdowns across the Northeast as an estimated 81.5 million Americans travel for the holiday week.

"By the 5, 6 o'clock hour, this lifts toward the north, and the wind will slowly be diminishing tomorrow evening as well," FOX 29 meteorologist Kathy Orr said.

Post-storm conditions and a look ahead to the weekend

What's next:

Rain will taper off and winds will gradually subside Thursday night as the storm continues tracking north toward New England and the Canadian Maritimes, according to FOX Weather.

Conditions are forecast to dry out on Friday, though it will stay breezy.

"By Friday we dry it out, but it's still quite windy," Orr said.

Weather across the Philadelphia region will calm down further through the weekend, with improving and pleasant conditions expected early next week as December begins on Tuesday.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how widespread or severe power outages will become across the region, or exactly how high floodwaters will reach compared to past storms in specific shore communities.