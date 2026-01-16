Missing Philadelphia teen located after reported luring to San Diego through Roblox

The Brief Jahmez Cartwright, 18, was reported missing in Southwest Philadelphia after missing school on Monday. His phone was traced to San Diego a day later, and police believed he may have been lured there by someone he met on Roblox. Cartwright’s family told Black and Missing Inc. he has now been located, and they are working with law enforcement to learn more.



An 18-year-old from Southwest Philadelphia who was reported missing earlier this week has been found, according to his family and the Black and Missing Foundation.

Search for missing teen led from Philadelphia to San Diego

What we know:

Jahmez Cartwright was reported missing Monday after he did not return home from school, police said.

His phone was later traced to San Diego, more than 2,500 miles away, according to police.

The Black and Missing Foundation said Cartwright may have been lured to the West Coast by a man he met while playing Roblox.

Cartwright’s family alerted the Black and Missing Foundation on Friday that he has been located.

In a statement, his mother said, "I would like to thank the Philadelphia media, law enforcement agencies, The Black and Missing Foundation, and members of the community, as they rallied around me and my family as we searched for Jahmez. Because of your collective efforts, Jahmez has been located."

The case drew attention from local media, national organizations, and law enforcement, highlighting the risks teens can face online and the importance of community involvement in missing persons cases.

Cartwright’s mother said, "As our family continues to work with law enforcement surrounding the details of his disappearance, we will share any information as we learn more details."

The Black and Missing Foundation thanked everyone who shared Cartwright’s profile and supported the search.

What we don't know:

Authorities and Cartwright’s family have not released details about how he was found or the circumstances of his disappearance. It is not yet clear what role, if any, the person he met on Roblox played in his travel to San Diego.