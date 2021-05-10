article

Martin Luther King Drive will be reopened to vehicular traffic beginning in August, according to a city spokesperson.

They say that they're improving the adjacent walking and biking trail and also making adjustments to the lighting and paving the road.

MLK Drive will continue to be closed on the weekends for recreational use through the end of October.

