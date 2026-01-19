Montgomery County officials announce detours, closures for major bridge replacement project

The Brief Drivers in Hatboro and Upper Moreland Township should expect detours and closures for the next two years as crews replace the West Moreland Avenue Bridge. The bridge, built in 1883, is a historic steel truss structure over Pennypack Creek. Police warn drivers to follow posted detours or risk a $170 fine.



Montgomery County officials have announced major detours and road closures as work begins on the West Moreland Avenue Bridge replacement, a project expected to last until December 2027.

Detours and closures in place for bridge replacement

What we know:

Detour signs are now posted along Blair Mill Road in Hatboro to guide drivers around the construction zone.

The West Moreland Avenue Bridge, which runs over Pennypack Creek, is closed to both vehicles and pedestrians, with orange fencing and construction equipment already in place.

The closure affects West Moreland Avenue between Flamingo Road in Upper Moreland Township and Broad Street in Hatboro.

Montgomery County is overseeing the project, and PennDOT has approved the detour routes.

Officials say the bridge, originally built in 1883, is being replaced to improve safety and reliability for the area.

The project is expected to be completed in December 2027.

Police urge drivers to follow detour routes

"York Road is on the other side," said a man who lives in the neighborhood. He did not want to give his name but says the bridge is how he gets to his house. But he will have to take a detour through the end of next year when the work is expected to be finished.

He says it is an inconvenience that takes him out of the way.

"Going around to another neighborhood and bypassing going to my house which is on the other side of York Road," he said.

Hatboro Police posted on Facebook urging drivers to follow the detours instead of cutting through residential neighborhoods.

They warn that anyone caught speeding or ignoring stop signs will face a $170 fine.

"I saw that last week when I was going through the neighborhood because they was parked at the stop sign and people coming up to the stop sign and going through it and the police was sitting there," said a resident.

Officials say residents will still have access for essential services like trash pickup and emergency vehicles during the construction.

Local perspective:

The West Moreland Avenue Bridge is a key route for many in Hatboro and Upper Moreland Township.

The closure means drivers will need to plan for extra travel time and use alternate routes for the next two years.

Officials are reminding everyone to be patient and follow posted signs to keep the area safe for both residents and construction crews.