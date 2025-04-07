More 'REAL ID Days' being held across Pennsylvania as deadline looms: Here's when

The Brief Several ‘REAL ID Days’ are being held across Pennsylvania this month and next month. The special events give residents an opportunity to get their REAL ID before the deadline. May 7 is the enforcement deadline to obtain your REAL ID for travel.



The REAL ID deadline is officially a month away. So, if you have yet to grab your new ID, now is the time!

What we know:

PennDOT is holding four more "REAL ID Days' before the enforcement deadline on May 7, and the first one is taking place on Monday.

When is REAL ID day?

The special events are being held every Monday until the deadline, from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those dates include April 7, 14 and 28 and May 5.

"REAL ID Days are held on Mondays when the centers are typically closed. During these events, centers will be exclusively processing REAL IDs to help Pennsylvanians obtain a REAL ID before the enforcement deadline."

Where are they being held?

Pennsylvania residents can attend a REAL ID special event at more than 50 driver's license centers across the state. Designated REAL ID centers can process and issue a REAL ID at the time of service.

Check the PennDOT website for a list of centers.

When is the REAL ID deadline?

The federal enforcement date for REAL IDs is May 7.

"Although a REAL ID or other TSA-acceptable form of ID will be needed to fly domestically beginning May 7, Pennsylvanians can apply for a REAL ID at any time – before, on or after the enforcement date – depending on their situation."

The backstory:

Beginning May 7, a REAL ID or another form of federally acceptable identification (such as a valid passport or military ID) will be required to:

Board domestic commercial flights.

Enter a military base.

Enter certain federal facilities that require a federally acceptable form of ID.

A passport will still be required for international travel.

What do you need to get your REAL ID?

Federal REAL ID regulations require that PennDOT must verify these documents:

Proof of Identity: examples include an original or certified copy of a birth certificate filed with the State Office of Vital Records/Statistics with a raised/embossed seal, or a valid, unexpired U.S. Passport.

Proof of Social Security Number (proof must display currently legal name and full nine digits of the Social Security Number): examples include a Social Security card, a W-2 form, a SSA-1099 form, a non-SSA-1099 form, or a pay stub.

Two Proofs of Current, Physical PA Address: examples include a current, unexpired PA driver's license or identification card, vehicle registration, or a utility bill with the same name and address.

Proof of all Legal Name Changes (if current legal name is different than what is reflected on proof of identity document): examples include certified marriage certificate(s) issued by the County Court for each marriage, court order(s) approving a change in legal name, or adoption decree issued by your county's family court.

How and when will I receive my REAL ID?

After presenting the proper documentation and paying the applicable fee, Pennsylvania residents may obtain a REAL ID-compliant product by:

Receiving the product in the mail within 15 days of an application being made at a Driver License Center.

Receiving the product over the counter, if application was made at one of PennDOT’s 15 REAL ID Centers.