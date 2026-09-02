More strong storms expected to impact Philadelphia area on Wednesday, Thursday

The Brief More strong storms are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, following Tuesday's damaging storms. Forecasters say scattered storms will roll through the Philadelphia area in the afternoon and evening. More storms are ahead on Thursday and Friday before a near perfect Labor Day Weekend.



As parts of the Philadelphia area clean up from a ferocious overnight storm that uprooted trees and knocked out power, forecasters are warning of even more powerful storms in the days ahead.

Severe storms possible Wednesday

What we know:

The National Weather Service says the entire Philadelphia area has the potential to see severe storms on Wednesday, including damaging winds and heavy downpours.

Forecasters say the mostly isolated storms will move into Philadelphia during the late afternoon and early evening. Parts of southern and central New Jersey should also prepare for scattered severe storms around the same time.

"The exact timing and coverage of any severe storms is uncertain, as it will be conditional on how the stable surface air evolves," the Weather Service wrote on social media. Temperatures will be cooler on Wednesday, but lingering humidity will keep conditions for storms possible.

More storms on Thursday, Friday

What's next:

Strong isolated storms are expected to continue to materialize overnight, with the latest models showing areas along the I-95 corridor – including Philadelphia and Trenton, baring the brunt of the system.

Forecasters say temperatures will rise back into the 90s and the muggy humidity will continue, allowing for the possibility of more isolated storms. That weather pattern will last through Friday, with more scattered rain expected to give way to some sunshine.

The threat of storms will continue through Friday ahead of a pleasant Labor Day Weekend.

Tuesday recap: Storms ravage South Jersey

Local perspective:

Storms began to move across parts of southeastern Pennsylvania and into New Jersey around dinnertime Tuesday.

The ferocious storms prompted severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service, including a tornado warning in Burlington County. There are no reports that a tornado touched down as of Wednesday morning.

Along with downed trees, strong winds knocked out power for residents in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Delaware wasn't spared from the storm damage, including reports of a lightning strike at a house in Dover that sparked a fire.