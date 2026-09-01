Sexual assault reported in Villanova dorm prompts university, DA investigation

The Brief Villanova University and Delaware County District Attorney’s Office are investigating a reported sexual assault in a campus residence hall Saturday, August 29. The university says the people involved know each other and the accused is not a student. Officials have not released further information, citing victim privacy and an ongoing investigation.



Villanova University and the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office are investigating a reported sexual assault that happened Saturday, August 29, in a campus residence hall, according to university officials. The university notified students of the incident with a community alert Monday, after a female student reported an assault by a male known to her who is not a student.

What they're saying:

Villanova students returned to class August 24, but just one week into the new school year, the campus is reacting to news of the latest reported sexual assault.

"It's really upsetting to hear that like this is happening so early," said Ben Sherlock, a freshman. Senior Grace Papas said, "It's been happening since I was a freshman so I'm not really that surprised, as sad as that sounds."

"I would say I was a little taken aback. I would say it’s a very safe campus but sometimes it's shocking, you're not just in your college bubble," said freshman Talia Nachin.

What we know:

The university said in a statement the student and accused are known to each other and the male is not enrolled at Villanova.

"I'm also disappointed. I'm really upset for the person who was affected," said Freshman, Ben Sherlock.

Junior James Nowak said, "It's pretty frightening especially because it is not the first time it's happened. I happened last year too. Obviously, we want to see some type of improvements in that sense."

Villanova University also said, "All acts of sexual assault or other sexual misconduct are not tolerated in any form."

Dig deeper:

At the end of January, freshman football player D’Hani Cobbs was charged with seven counts of sexual assault, including rape, for allegedly forcing a female student to have sex with him in his dorm room in December 2025. Cobbs is free on $250,000 bail and his case is scheduled to go to trial later this month.

Senior Grace Papas said students are talking about the latest reported assault.

"I've talked about it with a lot of people. I think it's always a topic of discussion. People are aware about this stuff. People are pretty concerned about this stuff."

What we don't know:

University police and the Delaware County District Attorney's Office said out of respect for the victim's privacy and to protect the investigation, no additional information is being released at this time.