Most wanted: Prosecutors highlight suspects wanted for murders in South Philadelphia

District Attorney Larry Krasner and prosecutors in Philadelphia highlighted a dozen fugitives wanted for murder in different parts of the city dating back to 2019.

Krasner, who was joined by members of the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office and Philadelphia Police Department, first pointed out the city's 19% reduction in homicides.

"We are currently experiencing what criminologists expect to be the biggest decrease in homicides since there was a recording of data about homicides," Krasner said.

He claims data shows a 12% decrease in homicides among the 90 largest cities in the United States, which he says places Philly's 19% drop above the national average.

"Even in this banner year of improvement, what we are seeing is that Philadelphia is getting better faster than the average of these other cities," Krasner said.

Still, the latest data shows close to 400 people have been murdered in Philadelphia this year, which Krasner and his cohorts admitted was still far too many lives lost.

"There is no hierarchy of human value, it is all value when it comes to people whose lives are lost," Krasner said.

To that end, Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore shared the names 12 men suspected to have murdered someone in South or Southwest Philadelphia.

Jaque Houston

Alleged to have shot step-father to death on the 1500 block of South Dover Street on Mar. 9.

An arrest warrant was issued a day after the deadly shooting

Gary Yeiser

Accused of beating Larry Everett to death on the 2100 block of Dickenson Street on Aug. 28.

The deadly beating, according to prosecutors, was captured entirely on camera.

A warrant for Yeiser's arrest was issued in September.

Gustavo Caselez

Wanted on charges in the stabbing death of Alideo Rosales on the 6400 block of Doral Street.

Has been sought by police since June 2022.

Basir Gillette

Accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old Quamir Mitchell and injuring a 13-year-old relative on the 5600 block of Grays Avenue in Mar. 2021

Prosecutors say he's been sought for over two years.

Andre Goff

Alleged to have fatally shot Theo James IV on the 5200 block of Chester Avenue in September.

James was shot multiple times while standing on the street corner, prosecutors said.

A warrant for Goff was issued in November.

Jermaine Powell

Suspected of shooting Quintation Minor (also known as Oral Bately) on the 5000 block of Haverford Avenue in May.

An unnamed co-defendant was arrested, prosecutors said.

He's been sought by police since June.

Seifuddin Sabir

Wanted for a fatal shooting on 3900 Ford Road in 2019

Has been sought since Nov. 2019.

Kyle Smith

Wanted for the shooting death of Phillips Wise at the intersection of 56th and Osage Avenue in Sept. 2021.

Sean Williams, who was linked to the murder, was previously arrested in Florida.

Smith has been sought since Nov. 2019

Anthony Young

Accused of shooting Terrell Lubin to death on the 500 block of North 57th Street in October.

Young has a previous arrest and conviction for homicide, prosecutors said.

Pescatore also pointed out three other suspects – Nathaniel Thomas, Donald Whitingham, and Malik K. Williams – who are also being sought in murders across South Philadelphia.

"During this holiday season we're going to gather, and we're going to be around our family and friends, and we're going to enjoy the holiday season, but there are going to be families that have lost someone," Lieutenant Hamilton Marshmond said. "For some of these fugitives, they've been on the run for years and these families have had to endure this hurt and pain for years."

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the wanted suspects to contact local police immediately.