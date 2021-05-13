Police identify 16-year-old killed in Southwest Philadelphia double shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead and a 13-year-old wounded near a playground in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened on the 2300 block of South Ithan Street around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, 16-year-old Quamir Mitchell was shot once in the chest. He was taken to CHOP where he died. His 13-year-old relative was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses identified a man and police took him into custody. It's unclear if that man was the shooter.

"Earlier tonight, yet another incident of senseless gun violence has taken the life of one teenager, and seriously injured another," said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. "The pain and trauma experienced in our communities is unimaginable, and we must not allow these tragedies to become our new normal. Our department will do everything in its power to bring justice to these victims and their families."

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting. Police did not say what sparked the deadly gunfire.

