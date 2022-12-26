Expand / Collapse search

Motions for sanctions filed against Kari Lake in Maricopa County

Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County motion to sanction Kari Lake

The motion for sanction came after a judge ruled against Lake in her lawsuit over the 2022 election, with the judge ruling that he found no intentional misconduct in the election. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.

PHOENIX - Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has officially joined in on Maricopa County's motion for sanctions against former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

On Dec. 24, Thompson found that the court did not have any clear evidence of widespread misconduct that could have impacted the results of the 2022 midterm election.

During a two-day trial, Lake's team focused on ballot printer issues in Maricopa County, asking the judge to declare her governor or order a re-vote in the county.

The challenge was to prove that any misconduct was intentionally made to deny her victory. 

Filing lists costs associated with lawsuit

According to court documents filed on Dec. 26, Hobbs also filed an application for attorney's fees and expenses, requesting about $37,000 paid as a sanction.

The argument cites "character of work," saying that this was an expedited election proceeding requiring extensive work by her counsel. Hobbs also says that since Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson denied Lake's claim entirely and that Hobbs was victorious, her attorney fees should be paid back.

There could be more cost, however, as officials with Elias Law Group, which represented Hobbs, said there could be at least $450,000 in costs.

Legal professional speaks out on motion

The county's motion for sanction, essentially, says "enough really is enough."

"If you wanna play unfrozen caveman lawyer on your YouTube channel, that's one thing," said Ton Collins, Executive Director of the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission. "If you want to go into a court of law and take up the court's time and invoke the entire legal process, you gotta do an adequate, professional investigation."

Collins says he is not surprised by the calls to sanction Lake.

"It demonstrates how this problem of election denial, and being unwilling to accept the results of a fair election and the rule of law and objecting to the rule of law come together, and create a real toxic problem," said Collins.

Collins said the case posed concerns for the future of elections.

"You are undermining not just the democratic process but using, leveraging the judicial process that protects all of us against itself for your own aims," said Collins.

Lake says that she plans to appeal the judge's ruling. The deadline to file was 5:00 p.m. on Dec. 26.

Lake's lawyers respond to motion

Lake's lawyers have responded to Hobbs and Maricopa County's Motion for Sanctions, in a filing with the court.

According to the filing, Lake's lawyer argues that the claims were "substantiated, brought in good faith," and are a "matter of public concerns."

"Defendants’ motion for sanctions is not supported by case law or the record. Trust in the election process is not furthered by punishing those who bring legitimate claims as Plaintiff did here. In 
fact, sanctioning Plaintiff would have the opposite effect," read a portion of the court documents we obtained.

Meanwhile, Lake had a tweet on her profile on Dec. 25 that claims the judge's decision to dismiss her case was ghostwritten. That tweet has since been deleted.

