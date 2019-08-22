Mount Airy family desperate to find stolen van

A local family is desperate to find their 15 passenger van, which is a lifeline for their 10 kids. They say someone stole it right out of their driveway.

"Once a week I say to my husband what would I ever do without our van because it’s the only way we can get all of our children around," Clare Finegan told FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce.

"I was angry at the person who stole it," Augustine Finegan said.

The children turned anger and sadness into art and purpose. The family posted handmade signs on their front windows facing the 8300 block of Mansfield Avenue in Mount Airy while their parents spread the news on Facebook.

The family is putting their loss into perspective sharing that their 3-year-old daughter Beatrice is a cancer survivor.

"After you go through something like that something like this is no big deal," Clare explained.

But still, it’s a setback and financial hardship.

