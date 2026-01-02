Mummers parade results: Fancy and Wench brigade winners announced, string band competition postponed

The Brief Dangerous wind gusts forced parade organizers to postpone the string band competition of the Mummers parade. The winners of the Fancy and Wench brigade competitions have been announced. A rescheduled date for the string band competition will be announced in the near future.



High winds postponed the string band competition of the New Year's Day Mummers parade, but the winners of the Fancy and Wench brigades were announced.

Organizers made the tough decision to move the sting band competition to a later date after they say some people were hurt while setting up in strong winds.

Fancy brigade, Wench brigade winners

What we know:

The Downtowners took the top spot for the Fancy Brigades and the Americans came in first place in the Wench brigade.

Fancy Brigade results:

Downtowners Vikings Shooting Stars Jokers Golden Crown Saturnalian Spartans Avenues Clevemore Satin Slipper

Wench Brigade results:

Americans Oregon Bryson MGK Cara Liam Riverfront Pirates O'Malley Saints Froggy

String band competition postponed

What we know:

The Philadelphia String Band Association and parade organizers on Thursday morning announced that the string band competition has been postponed.

Wind gusts up to 30 MPH caused damage to props during set-up and caused some injuries.

"The wind was so strong, a couple of guys got hurt," President of the Philadelphia Mummers String Band Association Sam Regealbuto said.

"If you have one guy injured, it's a decision that you have to make for the safety of everyone else."

The string bands still marched down Broad Street and around City Hall on New Year's Day, but did so with their props.

What they're saying:

Despite the postponement of the string band competition, parade goers still reveled in Philadelphia's unique New Year's Day tradition.

"It's so much fun," Lauren Rossi from Runnemede told FOX 29. "It's a great time to be with each other, it's just so fun."

Mary Ellen Rachubinski from South Philadelphia echoed a similar sentiment, saying the tradition "means everything."

"A whole year to get ready just for 90 seconds, but it means everything and it's a tradition," she said.

What's next:

Organizers say a rescheduled date for the string band competition will be announced in the near future.