Mummers string band competition reschedule date announced

A rescheduled date for the Mummers string band competition has been announced after dangerous winds on New Year's Day postponed the Philadelphia tradition.

What we know:

The Mummers String Band competition will take place on Saturday, Jan. 31 at Lincoln Financial Field at 2 p.m.

Tickets for the event are available here starting at $13.

The backstory:

The Philadelphia String Band Association and parade organizers on Thursday morning announced that the string band competition has been postponed.

Wind gusts up to 30 MPH caused damage to props during set-up and caused some injuries.

"The wind was so strong, a couple of guys got hurt," President of the Philadelphia Mummers String Band Association Sam Regealbuto said.

"If you have one guy injured, it's a decision that you have to make for the safety of everyone else."

The string bands still marched down Broad Street and around City Hall on New Year's Day, but did so with their props.

The Downtowners took the top spot for the Fancy Brigades and the Americans came in first place in the Wench brigade.